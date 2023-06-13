The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, June 17 Breakfast at the Legion, June 17 June 13, 2023 At the Almonte Legion Sat. June 17 Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8am – 11am Adults – $11.00 7-12 yrs – $5.00 Under 6 – Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Gardening guru Ed Lawrence at Union Hall June 15 June 10, 2023 ‘Tripod’ Father’s Day show at the Library, June 18 June 9, 2023 Almonte Tennis Club open house, June 10 June 6, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Breakfast at the Legion, June 17 June 13, 2023 Stan Madore — obituary June 12, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 10, 2023 June 9, 2023 First Yard of the Week for 2023 June 11, 2023 10th Anniversary AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health delivers record-breaking $61,000 total! June 11, 2023 Gardening guru Ed Lawrence at Union Hall June 15 June 10, 2023 From the Archives Ontario communities put at risk by changes to Conservation Authorities Act Local citizens promote and preserve our town’s trees McGarrigle’s Fine Food holds Christmas fundraiser Week 6: Facts about MM Caregiver learning tools to help you cope through Covid-19 – and the holidays What Is That … April Flower? For the Birds and Nature: Summer fun! Gay Cook’s Omelette with Fresh Herbs