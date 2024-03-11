The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, March 16 Breakfast at the Legion, March 16 March 11, 2024 At the Almonte Legion Sat. March 16 Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $11.00 7-12 yrs – $5.00 Under 6 – Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related ‘Spring Fling’ dance in Pakenham, March 23 March 8, 2024 ‘Easter Extravaganza Market’ at Almonte United, March 23 March 8, 2024 ‘Lanark County Seedy Saturday,’ March 16 March 7, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Ruth Armstrong — obituary March 11, 2024 Breakfast at the Legion, March 16 March 11, 2024 What Is That … Early Splash of Red? March 11, 2024 Free: Back issues of Fine Homebuilding Magazine March 11, 2024 George McKay — obituary March 11, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 9, 2024 March 7, 2024 From the Archives Spicy Pork Bowl with Greens Gay Cook’s Fresh Rhubarb and Berry Streusel Tart Gay Cook’s Chicken Soup Mr. Easton’s Guardian Angels Crowds out for 19th annual Almonte Celtfest Winners of the Great Canadian Wine Match triumph in Battle of the Bottles Pitch-In Time Roasted Honey-Chili Shrimp with Figs & Pearl Onions