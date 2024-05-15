The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, May 18 Breakfast at the Legion, May 18 May 15, 2024 At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $11.00 7-12 yrs – $5.00 Under 6 – Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Middleville Museum tea and old phones presentation, May 19 May 15, 2024 St. Andrew’s is planning a community yard sale, June 8 May 14, 2024 “Unraveling history. Weaving Community,” May 18 at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum! May 11, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Middleville Museum tea and old phones presentation, May 19 May 15, 2024 Dragonfly Boutique seeks sales associate May 15, 2024 Breakfast at the Legion, May 18 May 15, 2024 Louise Barker — obituary May 15, 2024 Indian-Spiced Chicken and Potatoes May 12, 2024 St. Andrew’s is planning a community yard sale, June 8 May 14, 2024 From the Archives Exhibitors and participants deem Seniors Expo 2014 a resounding success 'Movember' raises prostate cancer funds and awareness Great Shoreline cleanup cancelled due to severe weather Peruvian Quinoa Salad Pepper Steak UN to conduct inquiry into Canadian government’s response to missing and murdered aboriginal women Roasted Black Cod with Warm Tomato Vinaigrette on Seared Rapini Christmas story – The Doctor and a horse called Frank