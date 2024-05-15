Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Middleville Museum tea and old phones presentation, May 19

The Middleville and District Museum will ring...

Dragonfly Boutique seeks sales associate

The Dragonfly Boutique, a reputable clothing &...

Breakfast at the Legion, May 18

At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon,...
Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

