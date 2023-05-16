Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, May 20

Breakfast at the Legion, May 20

At the Almonte Legion

Sat. May 20

Eggs to Order,
Hash Browns,
Bacon, Sausage,
Pancakes, Toast,
Tea/Coffee

8am – 11am

Adults – $11.00
7-12 yrs – $5.00
Under 6 – Free

