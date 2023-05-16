The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, May 20 Breakfast at the Legion, May 20 May 16, 2023 At the Almonte Legion Sat. May 20 Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8am – 11am Adults – $11.00 7-12 yrs – $5.00 Under 6 – Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Fun, Food & Favourites online auction hits its limit of 100 entries May 13, 2023 Open house at the nursery school, May 31 May 11, 2023 Mixed media, painting and collage workshop May 10, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Breakfast at the Legion, May 20 May 16, 2023 Reader objects to Monarchist League criticism of Governor General May 16, 2023 Ronald Powers — obituary May 16, 2023 2023 Robert Tait McKenzie Scholarship Awards — finalists announced! May 16, 2023 Looking for student help May 15, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz, May 13 2023 May 15, 2023 From the Archives Mississippi Mills celebrates bicentennial with official launch party Almonte and CP hospitals combine forces, share CEO Citrus Chicken Rested in Herbs Cardiac patient can spend time at local cottage, thanks to training provided to AGH staff by the Heart Institute team Fire ban lifted South African wines Travel blogger loves Almonte and highlights our main street businesses What Is That … Funny Posture?