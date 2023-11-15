The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, November 18 Breakfast at the Legion, November 18 November 15, 2023 At the Almonte Legion Sat. November 18 Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $11.00 7-12 yrs – $5.00 Under 6 – Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related PD Day Activity at the library, November 24 November 15, 2023 Learning Again in Almonte presents “Designing for Life”, November 24 November 14, 2023 Mississippi Mills Film Society presents “To Kill a Tiger” — November 26 November 14, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Matthew Newton — obituary November 15, 2023 A Man Splitting Wood November 15, 2023 Chrystal Smith — obituary November 15, 2023 PD Day Activity at the library, November 24 November 15, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, November 18 November 15, 2023 Sheet-Pan Sausages and Mushrooms with Arugula and Croutons November 12, 2023 From the Archives A generation of change Fundraising for Augusta Street Park Historic agreement reached for additional Cliff Bennett Bursary funds Spreading Our Wings – Birdhouse auction 2023 Two airlifted to hospital Saturday after Wolf Grove crash Gay Cook’s Classic French Onion Soup OPP looking for driver and vehicle Baked Leeks with Pasta and Anchovy Cream