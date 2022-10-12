The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, October 15 Breakfast at the Legion, October 15 October 12, 2022 ALMONTE LEGION 100 Bridge Street Saturday, October 15, 8 am to 11 am Adults $11.00 7- 12 $ 5.00 under 6 Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Online, Off Course: The Trouble With The Wired World October 11, 2022 P.A. Day Camp on October 24 at North Lanark Regional Museum October 7, 2022 Garage sale, Spring Street, October 8 October 6, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Breakfast at the Legion, October 15 October 12, 2022 Think Globally, Act Locally October 12, 2022 Turning your leaves to compost October 12, 2022 Oniony Brothy Beans October 9, 2022 Online, Off Course: The Trouble With The Wired World October 11, 2022 Debate on swimming pool and recreational parks in post-Howard Alan Agreement era October 11, 2022 From the Archives Salmon, Radish and Bibb Salad with Herb-Buttermilk Dressing North of 70 Virtual Run/Walk for AGH, September 12 Valley Radio interview with dialects researcher airs tomorrow Lanark County Ambulance Service launches patient survey program Taxes to increase in Mississippi Mills Gardening in Almonte & Carleton Place: Battle of the Berms Amanda Pulker-Mok named as new Councillor