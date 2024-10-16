Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Bring your leaves to Community Compost Composers

It’s that time of year again! Starting...

The Wizard is… Odd?!

What happens when a father and daughter...

Still tickets for Lynne Hanson at Union Hall!

Once again, Union Hall is proud to...
The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, October 19

Breakfast at the Legion, October 19

At the Almonte Legion

Eggs to Order,
Hash Browns,
Bacon, Sausage,
Pancakes, Toast,
Tea/Coffee

8 am – 11 am

Adults – $13.00
7-12 yrs – $7.00
Under 4 – $3.00

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Copyright © The Millstone