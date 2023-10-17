Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Breakfast at the Legion, October 21

At the Almonte Legion Sat. October 21 Eggs to...

In Loving Memory of Frank Roland Thomas

In the early hours of October 14,...

“Driving Madeleine” screening, Ocotber 29

The Mississippi Mills Film Society introduces their...
The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, October 21

Breakfast at the Legion, October 21

At the Almonte Legion

Sat. October 21

Eggs to Order,
Hash Browns,
Bacon, Sausage,
Pancakes, Toast,
Tea/Coffee

8 am – 11 am

Adults – $11.00
7-12 yrs – $5.00
Under 6 – Free

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone