Breakfast at the Legion, October 21
October 17, 2023

At the Almonte Legion
Sat. October 21

Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee
8 am – 11 am

Adults – $11.00
7-12 yrs – $5.00
Under 6 – Free