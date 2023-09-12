Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Dorothy Finner’s 100th birthday celebration, October 1

The Family of Dorothy Finner invites you...

Garage sale, September 16 & 17

A multi-family garage sale to be held...

THE SEVEN GIFTS exhibition at Sivarulrasa Gallery

Exhibition runs September 15 - October 20,...
The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, September 16

Breakfast at the Legion, September 16

At the Almonte Legion

Sat. September 16

Eggs to Order,
Hash Browns,
Bacon, Sausage,
Pancakes, Toast,
Tea/Coffee

8 am – 11 am

Adults – $11.00
7-12 yrs – $5.00
Under 6 – Free

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone