The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, September 16 Breakfast at the Legion, September 16 September 12, 2023 At the Almonte Legion Sat. September 16 Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $11.00 7-12 yrs – $5.00 Under 6 – Free