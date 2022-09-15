The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, September 17 Breakfast at the Legion, September 17 September 15, 2022 ALMONTE LEGION 100 Bridge Street Saturday, September 17, 8 am to 11 am Adults $11.00 7- 12 $ 5.00 under 6 Free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Almonte Curling Club registration is now open September 14, 2022 St. Paul’s Community Harvest Supper is BACK September 13, 2022 Tenth Annual Hike for Hospice — a hybrid event, October 2 September 12, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Breakfast at the Legion, September 17 September 15, 2022 Norma Larose — obituary September 15, 2022 Jim Blair — obituary September 15, 2022 Almonte Curling Club registration is now open September 14, 2022 Panzanella September 12, 2022 FOR SALE: Lumber September 13, 2022 From the Archives What Is That … Blue(ish) Bird? Thousands attend Light Up the Night in Almonte What's at stake: a walk along the river La Bottega Nicastro welcomes owner of Campo di Torri producer For the Birds and Nature: Frosty Friends Bridget Jones’s Pan-Fried Salmon with Pine Nut Salsa ADHS Delegation Report from the Town Planning Committee Hay fundraiser brings in $20,000 for area farmers