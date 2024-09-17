The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, September 21 Breakfast at the Legion, September 21 September 17, 2024 At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $13.00 7-12 yrs – $7.00 Under 4 – $3.00 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related BE READY! lecture on emergency preparedness, September 22 September 17, 2024 Clayton Community Centre dinner & dance start postponed September 16, 2024 From singing in the shower to singing in a choir! September 14, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest BE READY! lecture on emergency preparedness, September 22 September 17, 2024 Breakfast at the Legion, September 21 September 17, 2024 Calling All Curious Young Minds! September 17, 2024 Ian MacLean — obituary September 17, 2024 Clayton Community Centre dinner & dance start postponed September 16, 2024 Dunn, Michael John — obituary September 16, 2024 From the Archives Local man charged with firing pellet gun at school buses, shattering windows The Ottawa Valley Family Health Team is holding an open house Crain & Schooley marks 60th anniversary with donation to Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation Gardening in Almonte: How big is too big?? For the Birds: It’s not Summer Anymore! Almonte participates in the annual worldwide Corpus Christi Procession on June 22, 2014 97,000 reasons to be thankful Expanded historic photo archive now on Almonte.com