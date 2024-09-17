Wednesday, September 18, 2024
BE READY! lecture on emergency preparedness, September 22

Learning Again in Almonte has arranged a...

Breakfast at the Legion, September 21

At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon,...

Calling All Curious Young Minds!

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalist’s Young Naturalist program...
Breakfast at the Legion, September 21

At the Almonte Legion

Eggs to Order,
Hash Browns,
Bacon, Sausage,
Pancakes, Toast,
Tea/Coffee

8 am – 11 am

Adults – $13.00
7-12 yrs – $7.00
Under 4 – $3.00

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

