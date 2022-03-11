The BillboardBreakfast is back on at the Legion, March 19 Breakfast is back on at the Legion, March 19 March 11, 2022 - 5:22 pm At the Almonte Legion, Saturday, March 19, 8 am-11 am $11.00 (HST Included) Masks are mandatory Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Garnet Rogers kicks off MERA music concerts, April 22 March 8, 2022 - 6:00 pm A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — March 9 March 5, 2022 - 6:51 pm Virtual gardening workshops, March 12 and 26 March 4, 2022 - 3:25 pm FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Council meetings open to the public again March 11, 2022 - 7:06 pm Breakfast is back on at the Legion, March 19 March 11, 2022 - 5:22 pm Idling and the bottom line March 11, 2022 - 5:01 pm FOR SALE: Antique sofa March 11, 2022 - 4:59 pm JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher March 10, 2022 - 6:03 pm Are you a caregiver for someone with dementia or other cognitive impairment? March 10, 2022 - 6:20 pm From the Archives HerbFest returns on July 29th. Gardening in Almonte: The Vegetable Growing Season For the Birds: A Little Loony Gay Cook’s Mushroom Pate Wireless Signal Tree White Lake blue-green algae test results in Reader strongly opposes County spraying for Wild Parsnip Peter Nelson’s travels – Alaskan notes, part 2