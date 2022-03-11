Friday, March 11, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Council meetings open to the public again

Mayor Lowry shares this note: We are welcoming...

Breakfast is back on at the Legion, March 19

At the Almonte Legion, Saturday, March 19,...

Idling and the bottom line

We are all feeling the current pinch...
The BillboardBreakfast is back on at the Legion, March 19

Breakfast is back on at the Legion, March 19

At the Almonte Legion, Saturday, March 19, 8 am-11 am

$11.00 (HST Included)

Masks are mandatory

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone