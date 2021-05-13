Hodges, Brenda Joyce

(Born on August 31- 1963 – Passed on May 9th-2021)

Brenda Joyce Hodges daughter of late Garry (Connie Hodges). Sister to Daniel (Heather) Hodges. Extended family Jacqueline(Terry) Chisamore, Edward (Amy) Macspurren, Dawn (Peter) Leroux and Elizabeth Hodges. Aunt to nieces and nephews Ryan and Sean Hodges, Mathew and Adam Chisamore, Ben(Stephanie) Macspurren, Brianna Macspurren, Faith and Samantha Leroux. Great aunt to Noah MacSpurren.

It’s with great sadness that we announce that Brenda has passed away at the age of 57 on May 9th 2021. Brenda is now gone to join her father in heaven. Brenda will be lovingly remembered by her family, her housemates at Clayton Road as well the entire staff at Carebridge Community Support. She cared deeply for her family and friends. Brenda was an amazing woman and brought immense joy to everyone around her by her infectious smile and laugh. Brenda had a zest for life and often showed her mischievous side, she was a lover of all things music and enjoyed gathering with friends. Brenda showed us what it is to be strong, as strength is found in one who keeps going. May she fly with the angels. Donations can be made to Almonte General Hospital.

