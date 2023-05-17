Classified AdsBricks needed, 4 3/4" x 2 1/4" Bricks needed, 4 3/4″ x 2 1/4″ May 17, 2023 Any colour, or surface pattern, but must be 4 3/4″ width, and 2 1/4″ thickness. Needed to complete a special liturgical job in Almonte. Example lengths in photo. Will offer cash, or donation to worthy cause appreciated! Call Allan, 613-256-4173. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Car bike rack May 17, 2023 Looking for student help May 15, 2023 For sale: Lee Valley push mower May 11, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Bricks needed, 4 3/4″ x 2 1/4″ May 17, 2023 ‘Big Give’ BBQ, June 3 May 17, 2023 For Darrell Graham, there are no limits! May 17, 2023 Garage sale, May 19-21 May 17, 2023 Mediterranean Pesto Pizza May 16, 2023 FOR SALE: Car bike rack May 17, 2023 From the Archives Interval House fundraiser results Peter Hamer is new Ottawa Valley Family Health Team Executive Director Birding for Kids: Episode 1 The Celebrated Case of the Chalk River Local and the Charley Cow: A John Dunn story Mississippi Mills to carry out fire hydrant flushing For the Birds: Summer Days Helicopter hovers over Mississippi Mills Introducing “Birding For Kids”