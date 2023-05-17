Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Bricks needed, 4 3/4″ x 2 1/4″

Any colour, or surface pattern, but must be 4 3/4″ width, and 2 1/4″ thickness.

Needed to complete a special liturgical job in Almonte.
Example lengths in photo.

Will offer cash, or donation to worthy cause appreciated!

Call Allan, 613-256-4173.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

