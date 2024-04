Good news! Bridge at the Almonte Civitan Club has been revived.

If you like to play bridge with friends and meet some new ones, please join us. The first game will be Monday, April 29th at 1 P.M. at the Civitan hall.

It is preferable to come with a partner; if you do not have one, we will try to accommodate.

Subsequent games will be on May 27th, June 24th and July 22nd. More details will be provided at the first game.

For further information, please contact Liz Barron at 613 256-8287