Bring us your leaves!

Community Compost Composing

Thank you to the many Almonte neighbours who contributed 1,600 bags of leaves last year. We are hoping to reach 2,100 bags this year?

We use your leaves to produce a particular type of compost called fungal dominant compost, or leaf mould – Gardeners Gold. It re-enlivens the biology (microbes) of degraded soil. By regenerating overworked soil and by keeping the organics out of landfills, we all make a contribution to addressing the climate threat. This year we have shared our fungal dominant compost, drawn from 2021 batches, with 3 farmers and the Alameda tree project. We have also been selling our compost at the Almonte Farmers’ Market with ½ of the proceeds going to Climate Network Lanark; the remainder covers our production costs. We will have compost available for purchase when you drop off your leaves.

Compost at home if you can: We don’t want to divert leaves that you would otherwise compost on your own property.

Drop Off – anytime before Nov 26th to 4925 March Road (less than 1 km east of the Almonte roundabout). Compost Composers sign on the Gate. Drive past the white house to parking behind. Add to the pile in the yard! If you haven’t come previously, check with us before coming. Scott Hortop f.r.scott.hortop@gmail.com 1 647 637 8838 (old GTA cell phone). Save the 10 km drive to Howie dump.

Almonte Pickup: I have a small pickup truck with a trailer; call/text/email if you need a pickup in or close to Almonte. We don’t want to cancel the good by burning too much fuel.

Pakenham: For those that live closer to Pakenham than Almonte, please call Alberto 613 255 5509 to arrange to drop off your leaves at his farm,112 Lynx Hollow Road.

Bags: We have conserved good yard waste bags from last year and you are welcome to take a tradesy from what we have. Unbagged trailer loads welcome.

Include/Exclude: If the leaves are chopped by your lawn mower and have grass clippings included, both are a big help to us. Walnut leaves and pine needles are accepted. Green leaves are extra welcome. Please do not include stones or other woody material; must be choppable by a lawnmower. If you use Roundup or other biocides, please do not bring affected material to us.

Volunteers Wanted – Making Fungal Dominant Compost is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the fall. Volunteer help is always welcomed! This project is part of the Climate Network Lanark.ca and its Compost Working Group. A huge thanks goes out to last year’s processing team: Mike, Lloyd, Rachel, Hayden, Doreen, and Jimmy and a triple special thanks to Mike and Penny Pitcher for a creative year of planning, preparation and development of our Community Compost Composers identity.

Check out our website: communitycompostcomposers.ca

Workshop – For those who have purchased a bioreactor from us, on Saturday October 28th from 2:30 – 4:30, we are offering a workshop on how to fill a bioreactor. Anyone else interested is also welcome to join in.