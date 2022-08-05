Classified AdsBroil King BBQ, $150 Broil King BBQ, $150 August 5, 2022 4 burner BBQ complete with “new” cover and 2 full 20lb propane tanks Monarch 320, Model 8342-54, Serial K-107261 3 years old, purchased from Home Hardware for $541.27 Asking $150 Contact Terry Hodgson 613 256-2334 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat August 5, 2022 Looking to commute from Almonte to Ottawa Mon-Fri August 4, 2022 JOB: Sales associate at Dragonfly Boutique August 4, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Ruth Stewart — obituary August 5, 2022 Nursing shortage to close CP hospital on Saturday August 5, 2022 FOR SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat August 5, 2022 Call for presenters for Fall/Spring MMPL Travelogue series August 5, 2022 Broil King BBQ, $150 August 5, 2022 Neighbourhood Yard Sale, Saturday, August 6 August 5, 2022 From the Archives Peter Nelson’s travels: Victoria and South Australia Indonesian ambassador visits exhibit at Almonte’s Alliance Coin & Banknote Vankleek Hill beer now available at the LCBO Gardening in Almonte: Pakenham Project Approved!! Mississippi Mills launches Vinyl Café story-writing contest Kicking our carbon addiction For the Birds: Alas, a Crane! Fairview sets up nursing fund to honour Pam Murphy