Bryn David Paterson — obituary

Bryn David Paterson

It is with profound sadness that the family of Bryn David Paterson announces his sudden passing on August 7th, 2023 at the age of 39 years.

Beloved father, Bryn is survived by his 3 children, Liam (18), Elliotte (11), Winifred (8),and their mother, Renée, partner of 19 years; his parents Dave and Holly, brother Evan (Melissa), sister Lori (Dan), and nieces Olive and Fiona. He will also be dearly missed by all his friends in Alberta, Ontario, and the East Coast.

Drop-in Celebration of Life events will be held in Stittsville on August 28th, 2023 at Brew Revolution (6081 Hazeldean Rd) from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm and in Edmonton on September 16th, 2023, at 8027-135a Ave from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm.

Edmonton memorial organizers ask that if you have photos of Bryn you would like to share with his family and friends, forward them to brynmemorial@gmail.com.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryn-paterson