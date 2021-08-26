Carleton Place & District Horticultural Society

The speaker at our September 1st Zoom meeting will be Tina Liu talking about bulb planting for the NCC, the Tulip Festival and the gardens in Ottawa. Our October 6th speaker is Carol Onion from Hillside Nursery, always an interesting evening and our November 3rd Speaker is Dwaine Marchand speaking on peonies. Our Zoom meetings are free, contact cphorticulture@gmail.com for a link. The meetings are the first Wednesday of the month and start at 7:00 pm.