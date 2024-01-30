Calling All Curious Young Minds!

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalist’s Young Naturalist program is gearing up for a new season! This winter and spring we will be continuing our once-a-month sessions, where we’ll be exploring such topics as the winter water cycle, cool animal homes, birding by ear, seeds and dragonflies & damselflies! Each topic will be examined through outdoor investigation, group discussions, activities and fun crafts!

We are seeking children between the ages of 6 and 11 with a keen sense of curiosity towards the natural world. If this describes you, and you are ready to get your hands dirty, here are the important details.

Meeting Place: Mill of Kintail – 2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte ON

Sessions are to run one Saturday per month on the following dates:

Saturday February 10th, March 9th, April 13th, May 11th and June 22nd, 2024 – rain or shine

Session Times: 9:00am – 10:45am OR 11:15am -1:00pm

Cost: $100.00 per child for all five (5) winter/spring sessions

Space is limited, and is filled on a first come, first served basis.

Let us know if you are interested today!

To register or for any questions, email Stephanie Cleland at mvfnyoungnaturalists@gmail.com