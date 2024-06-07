Calling Doctor Who fans – the TARDIS has landed

A reader sends this mysterious message:

“TARDIS was just passing through the 2024/June/5/A.D./Mississippi Mills/Canada/Earth point in the space-time continuum when Daleks temporarily disabled its black hole energy source. I materialized it here to recharge some electrical power units.

“Apologies if you are experiencing a significant power drain in the Almonte area.”

The reader goes on to say that you can find the TARDIS yourself somewhere in our area, and he welcomes you to search for it. It’s visible from the road and if you find it you’re welcome to have a close-up look. If he happens to be around he’ll be happy to chat with you.

For the benefit of those who aren’t fans of Doctor Who — the British sci-fi TV series that’s been on the air since 1963 — the TARDIS is a fictional time machine and spacecraft that typically mimics a police call kiosk once commonly seen in Britain.

More details to follow …