Friday, June 7, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Calling Doctor Who fans – the TARDIS has landed

A reader sends this mysterious message: “TARDIS was...

Strawberry Social at the North Lanark Regional Museum, June 2

Celebrate strawberry season in Appleton at the...

Condo for sale, Millfall

Millfall Condominium - a ground-level 1 Bedroom...
LivingCalling Doctor Who fans – the TARDIS has landed

Calling Doctor Who fans – the TARDIS has landed

A reader sends this mysterious message:

“TARDIS was just passing through the 2024/June/5/A.D./Mississippi Mills/Canada/Earth point in the space-time continuum when Daleks temporarily disabled its black hole energy source.  I materialized it here to recharge some electrical power units.

“Apologies if you are experiencing a significant power drain in the Almonte area.”

The reader goes on to say that you can find the TARDIS yourself somewhere in our area, and he welcomes you to search for it. It’s visible from the road and if you find it you’re welcome to have a close-up look. If he happens to be around he’ll be happy to chat with you.

For the benefit of those who aren’t fans of Doctor Who — the British sci-fi TV series that’s been on the air since 1963 — the TARDIS is a fictional time machine and spacecraft that typically mimics a police call kiosk once commonly seen in Britain.

More details to follow …

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone