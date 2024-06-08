Classified AdsCamera and accessories for sale Camera and accessories for sale June 8, 2024 Canon film camera. Canon lens. Canon flash. Makinon zoom lens. Camera accessories. 2 tripods. All for sale, $200.00. Call Tammy 613-600-9650. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Open house for Wolf Grove bungalow, June 9 June 8, 2024 Condo for sale, Millfall June 5, 2024 Power tools for sale June 3, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Cycle MORE, a new adventure linking cyclists in Ottawa and the Valley June 8, 2024 AGH Run/Walk sets fundraising record: $105,000 June 8, 2024 Open house for Wolf Grove bungalow, June 9 June 8, 2024 Hearing on future of local hospitals, June 13 June 8, 2024 Camera and accessories for sale June 8, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – June 8, 2024 June 7, 2024 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: How big is too big?? Home Hospice North Lanark seeks new board members Community and Komijnekaas Gay Cook’s sweet and spicy nuts Butter Chicken Meatballs Work bee for the bees! May 18, 9-12 Peter Nelson’s travels to be published in the Millstone Reader seeks critter ID