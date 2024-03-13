Camp Lau-Ren seeks male counsellor

Camp Lau-Ren is looking for applicants for the position of male counsellor for the 2024 summer camp season. Executive Director Steve McCulloch says that counsellors must be sixteen years old or older. Ideal candidates show enthusiasm, possess a positive attitude and show patience and empathy for others. Counsellors need to be flexible, show leadership, be good communicators and like spending time with kids. Steve said that he is looking for people who are team players. “Counsellors come from all different backgrounds, just like our campers.”

Camp Lau-Ren counsellors are with campers throughout the day but do get breaks. They will be in charge of up to ten campers in a cabin with another co-counsellor. Counsellors attend different activities throughout the day with campers such as crafts, swimming, games, canoeing, meals, campfire etc.

Steve says the job can be tiring but it is worth it. “It is rewarding to see positive changes in your campers and by the end of the week, a cabin community has developed.” Counsellors create lifelong bonds with other counsellors and summer staff and the title “camp counsellor” looks impressive on a resume.