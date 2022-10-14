Candidates reply to questions on an age-friendly community (part 1)

Note: The Age-Friendly North Lanark Committee reached out to municipal election candidates with questions about issues of importance to seniors in our community. Their responses are being published here. The first two sets are from John Dalgity and Jan Maydan.

Dispatches from an Age-Friendly Community

Calling all candidates: inquiring minds want to know — what is your platform for making Mississippi Mills age-friendly for all?

We know that Mississippi Mills has a large and growing senior population.

We know that the built, social, and natural environments have a direct and major impact on seniors’ health, quality of life, and independence.

We know that Municipal Councils play an important role in making this happen in concrete, practical ways.

We appreciate the time and effort of all candidates who are standing for election this term. Thank you for trying to make good things happen in our community!

Our municipal election is October 24th. What is your platform? As a candidate in our upcoming election, we want to hear from you about:

Questions

Road traffic is increasing and speeding is a serious safety issue across Mississippi Mills. Citizens are putting road safety signs on their front lawns across the municipality. Some communities are reducing neighborhood speed limits, however signage and policing alone are not enough to keep our streets safe. What will you as a member of Council do? The joint use of facilities and programs between communities, such as aquatics, library services etc., were recently discontinued. Seniors tell us that they can no longer afford the fees for the aquatics program at the Carleton Place pool. What will you as a member of Council do? Transportation within town and within our rural areas is a serious issue for seniors. What will you as a member of Council do? Affordable, accessible and available housing is deemed a human right by the World Health Organization, the United Nations and our own Ontario Human Rights Commission. There is a 5 to 8 years wait for affordable housing in our region. What will you as a member of Council do? Mississippi Mills seniors tell us they would like to age in their own homes. To do so, reliable and comprehensive home support services are essential. For example, the closure of the Pakenham Home Support Program left many seniors without support. How will you as a member of Council make ‘aging in place’ a realistic option for Mississippi Mills seniors? Staying connected is vital for active aging. Many citizens don’t have reliable broadband WiFi across Mississippi Mills. What will you as a member of Council do? Age-friendly communities recognize the diversity, value and gifts of all. Neighbourhoods that are connected have less crime, are safer and more resilient. Will you, as a member of Council, encourage the formation of neighbourhood associations? We are seeing more and more serious climate events. For instance, wide swaths of our region were without power for days following the May 2022, Derecho. Seniors are concerned about the world they are leaving for their grandchildren. Seniors tell us that they want to think globally and act locally. What will you as a member of Council do?

John Dalgity’s answers

Traffic and speeding

Having been on the Police Services Board this term, we hear from other municipalities that speeding is a common issue throughout the County and perhaps the entire province. We were told during the pandemic unprecedented numbers of OPP Officers retired and still there is a shortage of about 1000 officers in the province. We are feeling that impact here in Mississippi Mills mainly in traffic issues. When serious issues arise, they are showing up in numbers, but it is very evident that they don’t have the manpower to address traffic issues consistently. Councillor Maydan and myself have been involved in trying different methods from installing 4-way stop signs to different traffic calming methods to address the issues. One as you mentioned “slow down” signs on properties had some impact, we have experimented with “slow down” bollards in the centre of the roads in some sub-divisions, we have purchased radar speed signs and a new technology called Black Cat radar devices that collect speed data and it can be easily transferred to the OPP to direct them to high speeding areas or “hot spots” in the municipality. We are implementing a reduction in speed from 50kph to 30kph in the White Tail Ridge sub-division. This will be monitored closely with speed data collecting devices to see if it makes any difference or not by reducing the speed limit without any increase in enforcement. Another device we are looking at is radar cameras, the province currently only allows them in traffic safety zones such as school areas and we are looking at the logistics and operation of those devices, you may see them soon. Joint use of facilities

During this election, the Cost Sharing Agreement has been a popular topic. Unfortunately, much misinformation about this topic has been spread on social media and by one candidate. Due to this misinformation, I have posted clarification on my website, you can view the pdf version at: Cost-Sharing-post.pdf (dalgity.ca). Their facilities are still available to use but they have increased their rates very substantially. In a nutshell, Carleton Place presented a budget to Beckwith and Mississippi Mills that was 49% over our Cost Sharing Budget. They increased the pool alone 97%. Both Beckwith and Mississippi Mills representatives in which I was a part of questioned the increases and were never really given a clear answer to as why such huge increases, we do know that they were increased by management decisions and not upgrades or construction projects. I was appointed as one of the Mississippi Mills councillors to negotiate an acceptable rate and was given a cap or maximum amount to offer from Council, two offers were made, and both were declined by Carleton Place. A letter soon followed from Carleton Place CAO Diane Smithson that Carleton Place had terminated the agreement with Mississippi Mills. Our Council tried again to create a new agreement with Carleton Place for the pool only and that was also declined. I do see that there are candidates in Carleton Place that see by declining the agreement and drastically increasing the rates for swimmers has had a huge negative impact on their pool service as a whole and I hope a new Council over there will see through this and correct the situation as well as help improve the relations between our two communities. Transportation

Although there are a few already such as Mills Community and Carebridge that are providing some service, as we grow more and more opportunity presents itself for private enterprise to take advantage of a larger population and the demand for more transportation services. As a Councillor, I will encourage this not only in Mississippi Mills but throughout the County. Affordable housing

This is a complex problem to address at the municipal level simply due to the amount of money involved to do it effectively. As a member of Council, I will direct staff to continue to research and bring in any and all resources available to our own community from either a county or provincial level such as affordable housing grants etc. At a municipal level, I will continue to look at clever ways we can contribute as we have been with either donating surplus land, or more recently having developers create a means for new housing to include the ability to have secondary dwellings included, reducing red tape and fees for the these projects also goes a long way. Aging in place

This is an interesting question at the Municipal level, although this is more of a Provincial level task, as a member of Council I would like to see an information section specifically dedicated to this subject provided by the municipality that will help seniors navigate through this. Quite often it is difficult to find options as there are just so much documentation on it and the municipality can create a means to make it easier to find solutions such as tax credits and grants that are available for aging-related home modifications. The federal government offers the Home Accessibility Tax Credit (HATC) for renovations that allow someone to “gain access to, or to be mobile or functional within, the eligible dwelling” or that reduce the risk of harm in the home or in gaining access to the home. In areas that are remote or the houses are too large, there are solutions coming soon such as Mill Valley retirement Village in Almonte that will promote independent living quarters for seniors. Broadband WiFi

It is very frustrating that within 50 km from the doors of the Parliament Buildings we still don’t have proper high-speed internet throughout our community. It’s been an ongoing battle to get resources such as towers in place in the community to address the issue. We are making progress, it is painfully slow and sure would be nice if the Federal Government would make this a priority as it is way over anything that the municipality can afford but is very important to not only seniors in our community but all Canadians throughout Canada. Neighbourhood associations

I will absolutely encourage this, currently there are a number of neighbourhood Facebook groups, that constantly are in communication with one another and the benefits of this are immense. There are several other resources throughout the municipality that have groups or organizations that connect the residents. Climate events

Although we are limited to action and affect locally, there is lots we can do and prepare for these events. We have green energy solutions right here in our community, with electric charging stations available in town. Building and Planning Department are taking into account more severe weather events in their overall models. The days of preparing for once in a lifetime weather event are long gone. We have created a new Emergency Management and Fire Master plan, that pretty much covers all emergencies from extreme weather events to forest fires to major accidents. The plan puts a series of events in place for the purpose of protecting the community quickly and efficiently. An emergency management team that involves municipal staff working with emergency departments as well as Members of Council comes to the aid of whatever the event is with pre-determined plans in place.

Jan Maydan’s Answers

Traffic and speeding

My efforts to date (with fellow councillor John Dalgity) have included installing 4-way stops at various new intersections, responding to residents. We also moved an unsafe school crosswalk and brought back crossing guards. Various traffic calming measures have been piloted, such as bollards on Honeyborne. In future, I would like to reduce speed in Almonte to 40km, install traffic calming measures on Ottawa, Honeyborne and Martin Streets, where speeding has been mostly observed. We already lowered it on Paterson to a community safety zone speed of 40. Joint use of facilities

The use has not been discontinued, but prices for users have been increased. The cost-sharing agreement was never reciprocal, fair or accountable to the contributors. People in Pakenham paid for it through their taxes but did not use it. Charges from Carleton Place nearly doubled in 5 years without explanations. The Library Agreement did not conform with the Public Libraries Act and the Province told Carleton Place that they risked losing their provincial funding if it continued. Both libraries discontinued it; we offered to have a no-cost reciprocal sharing agreement with Carleton Place and they refused. We do have such agreements with other libraries such as Perth, which is a true union library.

Mississippi Mills residents pay for 100% of their two libraries, 100% of their two arenas and parks, plus they were being charged by Carleton Place for a 12%+ share of a third library and arena. The net result was that Carleton Place residents were only paying for about 60% of their own library, arena and recreation. Beckwith also questioned the skyrocketing costs. In 2016, according to Rhonda Whitmarsh, former Treasurer of Mississippi Mills, we paid $104,650.50. In 2021, Carleton Place demanded $182,833. This was a 75% increase. In addition, the numbers that were represented to us have not been validated. We were told by Carleton Place that there were 635 library members from Mississippi Mills in two years. In reality, to date, only 9 people have applied for a reimbursement under the temporary transition since September 2021. We were paying nearly $60,000; we set aside $10,000, but have only paid out $90 in 2022.

We offered to continue to negotiate on a pool contribution, but CP refused. It was all or nothing for them. I expect that will change however.

Council has authorized a recreation survey for Mississippi Mills residents, to determine what recreation priorities people have.

I have attached a 2017 feasibility study for a public swimming pool rehabilitation or new structure in Victoria, BC, to give people some idea of the costs involved. I have also attached letters that help to clarify the negotiations.