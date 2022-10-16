Candidates reply to questions on an age-friendly community (part 2)

Note: The Age-Friendly North Lanark Committee reached out to municipal election candidates with questions about issues of importance to seniors in our community. Their responses are being published here. These are from Bev Holmes and David Hinks.

Dispatches from an Age-Friendly Community

Calling all candidates: inquiring minds want to know — what is your platform for making Mississippi Mills age-friendly for all?

We know that Mississippi Mills has a large and growing senior population.

We know that the built, social, and natural environments have a direct and major impact on seniors’ health, quality of life, and independence.

We know that Municipal Councils play an important role in making this happen in concrete, practical ways.

We appreciate the time and effort of all candidates who are standing for election this term. Thank you for trying to make good things happen in our community!

Our municipal election is October 24th. What is your platform? As a candidate in our upcoming election, we want to hear from you about:

Questions

Road traffic is increasing and speeding is a serious safety issue across Mississippi Mills. Citizens are putting road safety signs on their front lawns across the municipality. Some communities are reducing neighborhood speed limits, however signage and policing alone are not enough to keep our streets safe. What will you as a member of Council do? The joint use of facilities and programs between communities, such as aquatics, library services etc., were recently discontinued. Seniors tell us that they can no longer afford the fees for the aquatics program at the Carleton Place pool. What will you as a member of Council do? Transportation within town and within our rural areas is a serious issue for seniors. What will you as a member of Council do? Affordable, accessible and available housing is deemed a human right by the World Health Organization, the United Nations and our own Ontario Human Rights Commission. There is a 5 to 8 years wait for affordable housing in our region. What will you as a member of Council do? Mississippi Mills seniors tell us they would like to age in their own homes. To do so, reliable and comprehensive home support services are essential. For example, the closure of the Pakenham Home Support Program left many seniors without support. How will you as a member of Council make ‘aging in place’ a realistic option for Mississippi Mills seniors? Staying connected is vital for active aging. Many citizens don’t have reliable broadband WiFi across Mississippi Mills. What will you as a member of Council do? Age-friendly communities recognize the diversity, value and gifts of all. Neighbourhoods that are connected have less crime, are safer and more resilient. Will you, as a member of Council, encourage the formation of neighbourhood associations? We are seeing more and more serious climate events. For instance, wide swaths of our region were without power for days following the May 2022, Derecho. Seniors are concerned about the world they are leaving for their grandchildren. Seniors tell us that they want to think globally and act locally. What will you as a member of Council do?

Bev Holmes’ Answers

Traffic and speeding

I am a proponent of “Vision Zero” and was successful in getting it into our current Strategic Plan within the “Community Safety Plan” project scope as “understand Vision Zero and implications for Mississippi Mills”. Essentially embracing Vision Zero is a paradigm shift which moves the responsibility for safety from the road users to those who actually are responsible for the infrastructure, vehicle regulation and speed limits. If you are not already aware of “Vision Zero”, go to “Vision Zero Canada” website for more information. Some of the aspects of Vision Zero are being deployed in MM such as installing 4 way stops. There are also experiments going on with “slow down” bollards in the center of the roads in some sub-divisions. The municipality has purchased speed monitoring signs to put up at roadsides telling drivers their speed and if it is over the speed limit. Two “Black Cat” devices have also been purchased and have the capability to transfer information to the OPP so they can monitor areas indicating excessive speeding. All these actions fit into “Vision Zero” philosophy. During next term of council I would like to see Vision Zero being utilized when the Master Transportation Plan is reviewed. I would also like to see the community being informed on Vision Zero and see an influencer group such as yourselves, as the perfect group to invite Vision Zero to do a presentation in Mississippi Mills. Joint use of facilities

As I said at the All-Candidates Night on September 28, it is time we came up with a solution to ensure Almonte residents can use the Carleton Place Pool at a reasonable rate. I am willing to bring forth a motion at council to request Carleton Place be contacted regarding having discussions. Usage fees and the method of compensation by neighbouring municipalities at Perth and Arnprior pools could be used as comparators in starting the conversation. Transportation

Transportation is a complex and costly problem. A study for transportation needs in Eastern Ontario was completed last year. I look forward to the release of the findings and will be supportive of any initiatives which provides adequate transportation to seniors. I am also a proponent of “aging in place” which allows senior to remain in their own homes and/or their community which might be rural. I believe services should be brought to the seniors instead of them having to travel long distances to receive the service they require. As an example, resource centers could be established where health care providers could come to the community. This should be part of providing affordable/subsidized housing for seniors. Why could we not encourage entrepreneurs to provide services “in place”? Recently I saw a program where an entrepreneur had a truck outfitted as a grocery store and went out in the seniors so they could shop close to home. Affordable housing

This is part of a bigger conversation involving all level of government. I supported the motion for Mississippi Mills to sign a MOU with Carebridge, to develop affordable housing at 34 Victoria Street, a municipally owned property. I will continue to support initiatives which allows for providing safe housing within Mississippi Mills. I am presently a volunteer on a working group struck by the Clayton Senior’s Housing Corporation to look at the feasibility of adding more affordable and subsidized housing for seniors who want to age in place near their family and friends. Aging in place

Building affordable/supportive housing to allow residents to “age in place” goes hand in hand with support to stay in your own home or move to a residence/apartment/home in your community. As I already mentioned, bringing services to seniors, either in home or withing their community is necessary for healthy aging. Home support is the responsibility of health care however at a local level we can advocate up through our local MPP. Mr. Jordan has been invited to address Mississippi Mills Council and I will ask him this question on your behalf. Broadband WiFi

Cell phone and internet connectivity is outside the jurisdiction of municipal government however provincial and federal governments are now recognizing the need to improve in this area. Storm has provided service to most of the Clayton area and Rogers Communication have been building towers in various areas. Although Mississippi Mills does not have a specific role, the municipality is often asked to provide support in providing letters of concurrence for projects. I have and will continue to support the expansion of communication initiatives. Neighbourhood associations

I am aware of several informal neighbourhood associations but do not have knowledge of more formal associations within MM. I would invite you to come to Council and present your framework for Neighbourhood associations. One of the current projects within the strategic plan contains a framework for a Community Safety Plan and Neighbourhood Associations would fit within the project scope. I would advocate to have Neighbourhood Associations included in the Community Safety Plan. Happy to work with you on this project. Climate events

In my presentation on September 29th and in my Election Pamphlet, I have listed recognizing the municipal role in local food security and the need to utilize realistic peer reviewed research actions for climate change as priorities for next term. I look forward to working with residents, staff, and council on these two very important issues. Reducing speed limits and traffic calming strategies are good starting points – we also need to look at other strategies such as increased use of radar.

David Hinks’ Answers