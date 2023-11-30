Can’t make it to Light Up the Night on December 1? Check the livestream!

Editor’s note: I just saw this notice on the town website:

Join us Friday, December 1, 2023 – Vendors open at 6:30 PM, Stage Show starts at 7 PM sharp!

Light Up the Night is a wintry open-air concert featuring fabulous guests and a breathtaking display of fireworks. We are celebrating our Bicentennial this year and are putting together an extra special show! Thousands of people from the Mississippi Mills area and beyond fill the main street of Almonte for one of the largest and most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada.

FOR 2023 ONLY Light Up the Night will be livestreamed!



Watch from the comfort of your home! Share the link with family and friends who can’t make it this year! Host a viewing party and tag us in it!

Link: https://fb.me/e/3ijFIWu7L

#LUTNViewingParty#MississippiMills #MM200 #lightupthenightalmonte

Thanks to the Music Performance Trust Fund and Musicians Association Ottawa-Gatineau, for this year only, you can watch Light Up the Night from your living room online, from 7 to 9 p.m. You do not need a Facebook account to watch.