Carebridge: Foot care offered, volunteer drivers needed

Carebridge Community Support

Foot Care Services

Carebridge Community Support is now open for new foot care clients. Our registered nurse has over 30 years of expertise in the field, conducts highly efficient sterilization of equipment after every use, and provides thorough feedback to assist proper foot maintenance until we see you again.

We offer weekly appointments at our office located at 67 Industrial Drive in Almonte. Please call 613-256-4700 in advance to book an appointment. We hope to see you soon!

Volunteer Drivers Needed

The Home Support Department at Carebridge needs volunteer drivers in Almonte and Carleton Place to assist seniors and those with developmental disabilities to travel to and from medical appointments. We offer mileage compensation to our volunteer drivers. Please call 613-256-4700 for more information to get the registration process started. Volunteers are the heart of Carebridge – we cannot do it without you!