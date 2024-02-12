Carole Yeaman — obituary

Carole Ann Yeaman, at 82 years, died peacefully on February 5, 2024, at the Almonte General Hospital. She had lived independently until her cancer diagnosis in late October. She faced her final months cheerfully and with courage, amused by and amusing the family and friends around her.

Carole is sadly missed by her three daughters, Kristi, Niki, and Erika (Alan McDougall), two granddaughters, Sophie and Lotte, brother Stewart Yeaman and sister-in-law Julie Yeaman (Pacaud), nephews Sam (Sonal), Theo (Sara), and Alex, grandniece Acacia and grandnephew Sai. She was predeceased by parents Captain James Yeaman and Muriel Fitzgerald (Brant), and her late-life partner Grant Harland.

Born and raised in Montreal, Carole was the first in her family to graduate from university (Bachelor of Arts, Sir George Williams University; Master of Library Science, McGill University, 1964). Her career began in Ottawa at the National Library and Archives of Canada. After raising her young family, she returned to work for the Association of Universities and Colleges of Canada until she retired, and volunteered for OCAPDD (Ontario-Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities).

She was an avid gardener, a joyful swimmer, a talented fibre artist, with a passion for all the arts, and above all else Carole was a voracious reader. Belonging to several book clubs in Ottawa, Almonte, and online, Carole happily surrounded herself with books and magazines at both work and home. Her personal library was, she said, “exceeded only by the Library of Alexandria.”

A long-time participant in Ottawa’s Unitarian Church, Carole found comfort in its non-denominational inclusivity, a landing pad and a place of safety for so many in a world where there is no up or down. There she sang in the choir.

Carole thanks the staff of both the Chest Disease Centre, Ottawa Hospital General Campus, and the devoted stars of the Almonte General Hospital, Medical Surgical Unit, for their care and guidance along her path.