A solo exhibition, Oct 14 to Nov 20, 2020

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday Oct 21, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Artist Caroline Ji will join us live via Zoom to talk about her work and inspiration. You can join us from the comfort of your home through a video link that can be accessed on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com and we will send you the link.

From October 14 to November 20, 2020, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present Caroline Ji: Blue Hour, a solo exhibition of paintings by artist Caroline Ji. The exhibition can be viewed in person during our regular gallery hours, Wednesdays to Sundays, 11am-5pm.

“Blue Hour” is a reference to the period before sunrise and after sunset when a serene blue light permeates the sky. “Blue hour is when I’m most inspired and most prone to pause work in the studio and look outside and start thinking about stuff” she notes. “It’s magical like golden hour, but less glamorous and less in your face. It’s fleeting, too, and that makes me sad, but I am comforted by the knowledge that it will arrive again tomorrow.” The artist refers to many of the paintings in the show as blue hour paintings. During the pandemic, she spent much time in her Toronto studio painting in the blue hour before sunrise.

Caroline Ji’s figurative works are evocative and intimate depictions of people she has met, re-lived conversations, and memories. Her paintings of still life and interior scenes are a way for her to record daily life by herself in the studio. Her work exudes solitude – “though I paint my friends a lot, the inspiration comes from moments of solitude by myself” she states. With oil as her chosen medium, she employs a striking colour palette with careful attention to lighting choices. “In a painting, unlike a movie, time happens all at once”, she notes. Her compositions are aimed at creating a simple, cohesive idea from a multitude of complex, fleeting inputs. Some objects and individuals have a recurring presence in her works, including her blue guitar, an instrument she likes to play in the studio. Caroline Ji’s paintings are held in private collections in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Hong Kong. Her work has been exhibited in Toronto, Ottawa, and the United States.

Please visit our Exhibition Webpage for more installation photos and available works: https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/caroline-ji-blue-hour/

Stay tuned on our Virtual Gallery, where we will soon add video clips: https://virtualgallery.sivarulrasa.com/product-category/new-arrivals/

