The wildly popular Catch the Ace progressive lottery has come to Almonte and the surrounding region thanks to a new partnership between the Almonte Legion, Branch 240, and the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. Tickets, which go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 5 at noon, are only available at www.catchtheacealmonte.ca

“Now more than ever, the Hospital, Manor and Legion need our support,” said Legion Lottery Coordinator Brenda Logan, who, along with Past President Dave Cormier, has pulled the new fundraiser together with Foundation staff. Being online during the pandemic means more people can participate safely.”

Tickets are three for $10, ten for $20, or 50 for $50. Draws will be held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 12, 2021. The holder of the weekly winning number will take home the weekly prize plus is eligible to win the progressive Jack Pot if the envelope they chose contains the elusive Ace of Spades. If the Ace isn’t caught, the weekly pot is reset and the Lottery starts all over again with the Jack Pot progressively growing larger. Tickets must be purchased on a weekly basis to be eligible to win.

Net proceeds from Catch the Ace Almonte will be shared equally by the Legion and the Hospital and Manor Foundation supporting Legion programs and services and funding new clinical equipment at the Hospital and Manor.

Lottery license # RAF1199797