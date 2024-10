2024 CWL Annual Bazaar and Tea

Saturday October 26, 2024

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

At the Almonte Civitan Hall

Admission Free, Tea Room $10.00

Bake table, Jewellery table, Purses and Scarves Table, Spin and Win Table and the Raffle with 1st prize $1000.00, 2nd prize $500.00 and 3rd prize $250.00!