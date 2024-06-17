Monday, June 17, 2024
Celebrating summer solstice together, June 20

Celebrating summer solstice together, June 20

Indigenous and Non-Indigenous People

Note: Change of Location

Mississippi Mills All My Relations (MMAMR) is a group of community members who recognize that we all have a responsibility to help restore what was once a relationship of trust and friendship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples in our country. This year to mark National Indigenous People’s Day, MMAMR is partnering with the town of Mississippi Mills to host a summer solstice celebration bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. 

This celebration, open to everyone in the community, will include Indigenous ceremony, music, jingle dancing, crafts, Inuit games and songs by Almonte’s Rhythm and Song! Community Choir.  There also will be a BBQ with hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks for sale for those who would like to picnic in the park instead of cooking supper at home first.  

Join us Thursday June 20th at the Levi Community Centre from 6:00 p.m. until sunset.  Learn about the dance, music, food and rituals of Indigenous peoples and have fun celebrating the longest day of the year together. 

Note:  We were disappointed to have to change location.  However given that the heat wave is to continue through Thursday and thunderstorms are predicted, it seemed to be best to do this.

Miigwetch, Maarsi, Qujannamiik, Thank you.

