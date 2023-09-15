Celebration of Life for Robert “Bob” William Bradford, CM – Sept. 22, 2023

The family of Robert Bradford welcomes you to a true Celebration of his long and remarkable life on Friday, September 22nd, 4 to 7pm at the Almonte Town Hall auditorium.

Bob took his last flight on May 25, 2023, in the 100th year of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Rosemary Booth, his daughters Kathryn (Alan Stevens) and Carolyn (Nap Lavigne), and his step-children Diana (Randy) and Richard (Trish). Robert was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather to Kate, Lorien, Scott, Jamie, Alexandra, Chelsea, Khrystea, Dean, Kayla, Tristan, and little Ruby, Olivia, Charlie and Skylar. Predeceased by Ruth (“Tyke”, d. Dec 16, 1999), his beloved wife and friend of 51 years, also their son John, and his identical twin brother James.

Bob Bradford was many things in his long life. He was born in 1923, only 14 years after the first powered flight in Canada took place in 1909, and his lifelong passion was aviation, as well as his family, history, painting, and Canada. A renowned Canadian aviation artist and historian, he was also a WWII pilot, Order of Canada recipient, past director of Canada’s national aviation museum in Ottawa, member of Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame, Patron of the Canadian Aviation Historical Society, technical illustrator at A.V. Roe Canada and de Havilland Canada, recipient of the American Aviation Historical Society’s Aviation Art award as well as the Paul Tissandier award from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, and designer of 16 Canadian postage stamps and several coins. His mission was to preserve Canada’s aviation history through his paintings depicting pivotal events and aircraft, his curatorial achievements in acquiring and preserving aviation artifacts of Canadian and international significance, and through building a museum to house them. While he was achieving all this, he was also raising a family, building a beloved family cottage, restoring a heritage stone home near Kinburn, and being a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle.

To many, it will be Bob’s approach to life by which he will most be remembered – he was humble, quiet yet forceful, and a true gentleman. To his family, he will be remembered and forever missed for his constant love, his mischievous wit, and his appreciation of a good hat.

“….I’ve trod the high untrespassed sanctity of space, put out my hand, and touched the face of God.”

– from High Flight by John Gillespie Magee