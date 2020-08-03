Let me start by saying that I have been teaching using the Suzuki method for over thirty years and that I enjoy bringing the joy of music through cello playing to all ages. I have been teaching cello in Almonte for about six years at Musicworks store.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic and the closure of Musicworks here in Almonte, I have been searching for a space for my cello studio large enough for social distancing and believe I have found such a space at Curious and Kind (12-B Mill St.). I would teach an evening a week on Tuesdays as well as on Saturdays. What I need to know now is what interests there is in Almonte for cello lessons for the fall semester.

For more information please email me at ek097@ncf.ca of call me at 613-256-5310.