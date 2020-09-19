This message serves as an update to my last post on cello lessons at the Curious and Kind studio. Lessons started for the fall semester on September 8th and are continuing at Curious and Kind studio for the month of September.

As of the 1st of October, the studio will no longer exist and rent for the space is just too much for my limited use two days a week. I am sending out a call to the community to find out if anyone would have studio space to rent in Almonte for approximately 5 hours a week on Tuesday afternoons and Saturday mornings. I could pay around $400 /month for space.

My name is Pierre Kusters and I can be reached by phone at 613-256-5310 and by email at ek097@ncf.ca.