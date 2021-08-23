Tropical Storm Grace battering Haiti after an earthquake struck the island nation, causing major damage to locally sponsored Centre Vie orphanage in St. Marc, Haiti.

A week after Haiti’s deadly earthquake on August 14, Haitians are scrambling for food, shelter and health care as the ongoing pandemic, natural disasters and a presidential assassination take their toll.

Since the previous earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010, our community of Mississippi Mills has been helping to support Centre Vie, an orphanage founded and managed by Almonte resident Dieudonne Batraville.

Now the most recent earthquake, followed by the tropical storm the next day, has battered the region once more, causing mudslides and structural damage to the orphanage which houses 29 children.

Funds are urgently needed to help repair the damage to the roof of the orphanage and to the latrine system which suffered cracks to its newly constructed infrastructure during the storm. Funds are also needed, on an ongoing basis, to provide medical and hygiene supplies, as well as to help feed, house, clothe and educate the children at the orphanage, many of whom are still traumatized by the earlier quake that killed their parents and left them orphans.

Please consider donating to the orphanage by sending an e-transfer, indicating support for the Centre Vie Orphanage, to the Community Presbyterian Church at commpresbchurch@storm.ca.

Cheques can also be sent to the Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church St., PO Box 1073, Almonte, ON, K0A 1A0.

Please include your name and mailing address to receive a charitable receipt for tax purposes. Your generosity and support are greatly appreciated!

For additional information, please contact Dieudonne Batraville at centreviecevim2017@gmail.com or Sandy O’Hara at sandy_ohara@hotmail.com.