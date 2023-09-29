Friday, September 29, 2023
Cesca chairs for sale

One and one-half for the price of one! Two genuine vintage Cesca chairs dating from the 1970s when the Marcel Breuer license went to Italy. One is in good vintage condition. The other—well, I was careless and left it near the fire all winter. Cane, wicker, etc. needs moisture. You water it a bit like a fern with a sprayer. This poor chair’s seat became brittle; see photo. It can be repaired but replacement seats, cane and frame, can be found online for about $100 US. So while I’m selling these as a pair, the price is appropriate for only one chair. The pair: $250. Pick up downtown Almonte.

priestm@rogers.com

