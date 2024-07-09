Charlie Rath — obituary

Rath, Charles Howard

(Former Employee of Ramsay Township and Truck Driver)

Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Almonte General Hospital – Rosamond Unit on July 6, 2024.

Charlie

Of Clayton, Ontario, in his 79th year.

Beloved husband for 53 Years to Deborah (nee Rintoul). Loving father of Stephanie (James Clark), Jim (LeeAnn) and Sandra (Bruce Brown). Proud “Grampa” of Natasha, Alexa, Anita, Tyler, Chris, David and soon to be a great grandfather of two. Son of the late Herb and Myrtle (nee Paul) and siblings James, Wilfred, Elmer, Claire, Ann, Ray and Myrtle.

Survived by sisters Elaine (John Fulton) and Mary.

Donations in memory of Charlie may be made to a charity of your choice.

A special thanks to the staff and Dr. Tiffany from the Almonte General Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Friday, July 12, 2024 from 1pm to 3pm. Chapel service will be held at 3pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com