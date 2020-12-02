by Susan Hanna

These chicken enchiladas from Ina Garten’s Modern Comfort Food take some time to make, but the results are worth it. While you roast the chicken breasts, make the enchilada sauce. Sauté the onion and pepper and then add the cooked and shredded chicken and black beans. Assemble the enchiladas, top with cheese and bake for about 35 minutes. You can assemble this dish and keep in the fridge for up to a day before baking — just add about 10 minutes to the baking time.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the dried spices don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Imagine Organic stock and Blue Menu tomatoes and black beans. I used PC Original flour tortillas, President’s Choice goat cheese, No Name sour cream and PC Canadian cheddar. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 pounds (900 g) chicken breasts, bone-in, skin-on, (3 split)

Good olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons (30 ml) canola oil

2 tablespoons (30 ml) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon (15 ml) chili powder

1 tablespoon (15 ml) ground chipotle powder

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground cumin

2 cups (500 ml) good chicken stock, preferably homemade

1 (14.5-ounce/428-ml) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 ½ cups (375 ml) crushed tomatoes, such as San Marzano

1 teaspoon (5 ml) dried oregano, crushed in your hands

1 ½ cups (375 ml) chopped yellow onion (1large)

½ cup (125 ml) seeded and small-diced poblano pepper

1 (15.5-ounce/458-ml) can black beans, rinsed and drained

¼ cup (60 ml) minced fresh parsley or cilantro, plus extra for garnish

7 (8-inch/19-cm) flour tortillas

7 ounces (198 g) creamy goat cheese

2 cups (500 ml) freshly grated extra-sharp white Cheddar (6 ounces/170 g)

Sour cream, for serving

2 ripe Hass avocados, pitted, peeled, and sliced, for serving

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (176 C). Place the chicken on a sheet pan skin side up, rub with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes, until a thermometer registers 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Cover with aluminum foil and set aside for 15 minutes, until cool enough to handle. Discard the skin and bones and shred the chicken to bite-sized pieces. Meanwhile, heat the canola oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and whisk in the flour. Cook, whisking constantly, for one minute, then whisk in the chili powder, chipotle powder, and cumin. Add the stock, bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for a few minutes until slightly thickened. Stir in the fire-roasted tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, oregano, and 1 tablespoon salt, bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, make the filling. Heat 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil over medium-high heat in a medium (10 to 11-inch/25 to 28-cm) sauté pan, add the onion and the poblano pepper and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes, until tender. Off the heat, stir in the shredded chicken, black beans, parsley, 1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) salt, and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) black pepper and set aside. To assemble, spread 1 cup (250 ml) of the sauce in a 9 x 13-inch (23 x 33-cm) baking dish. Lay one tortilla on a board and spread it with 3 tablespoons (45 ml) of the sauce. Spoon ¾ cup (185 ml) of filling down the middle of the tortilla. Crumble 1 ounce (28 g) of goat cheese on the filling. Roll the tortilla up tightly and place it seam side down I the baking dish. Repeat to make 6 more enchiladas and place them snugly side but side in the dish. Spread the remaining sauce on top and sprinkle with Cheddar. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbly. Sprinkle with parsley and serve hot with sour cream and avocados.

From Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten