Chicken Meatballs with Quick-Pickled Cucumbers

by Susan Hanna

This quick and tasty dinner from Real Simple is a keeper. Toss cucumber with vinegar and let stand for 20 minutes. Drain and reserve vinegar. Combine chicken, panko, scallions, salt and egg and shape into meatballs. Cook the meatballs until browned, add soy sauce and reserved vinegar and cook until the meatballs are done. Serve the meatballs with rice and the pickled cucumbers, garnished with scallions and sesame seeds.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use Marukan rice vinegar, Lee Kum Kee sesame oil and 4C panko. Use tamari instead of soy sauce and check to make sure the sesame seeds do not contain a preservative. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 large English cucumber, cut into thin half-moons

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) seasoned rice vinegar

1 cup (250 ml) jasmine rice

1 lb (454 g) ground chicken

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) panko

¼ cup (60 ml) thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish

½ tsp (2.5 ml) kosher salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp (15 ml) toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) low sodium soy sauce

Toasted sesame seeds, for topping (optional)

Preparation:

Combine cucumber and vinegar in a medium bowl; toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Drain cucumber, reserving vinegar in a small bowl. While cucumber marinates, cook rice according to package directions. Meanwhile, add chicken, panko, scallions, salt, and egg to a large bowl. Mix until just combined. Shape into 18 balls (about 2 tablespoons/30 ml each). Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium. Add meatballs; cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add soy sauce and reserved vinegar; cook, stirring often, until meatballs are well coated and absorb some sauce and a thermometer inserted in thickest part reads 165°F (74°C), 3 to 5 minutes. Serve rice and meatballs with pickled cucumbers. Drizzle remaining sauce in skillet over meatballs. Top with scallions and, if using, sesame seeds. Serves 4.

From Real Simple