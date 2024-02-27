Chicken pot pies from the Almonte Civitan Club

Dear Millstone Reader

If we check today’s date it shows it ought to be winter. However stepping outside it seems like another season entirely. Is it really possible Spring is here?

Members of the Almonte Civitan Club have hardly had a minute to notice the weather though. We continue our work to raise money and send it out into the area community. Millstone readers might be interested to learn just where some of the money raised at the Civitan Club goes.

Most recently, our Club supported sending $2500 in donation to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, $10,000 to Lanark County Foodbank, $5,000 to Lanark County Interval House, $3500 to Dave SmithYouth Treatment Centre and $4,000 to Mississippi Mills Youth Centre. That’s a lot of money!

The need in this area or within our community specifically is enormous. Civitan members are always looking for ways to raise funds. We realize hard-working Civitans are part of what’s needed to do so. We also rely on you! Mississippi Mills citizens are most of our many supporters who buy tickets, attend our events and purchase goods we make and sell. We cannot be successful without your support and for this the Club says thank you.

Our tortiere and apple pie-making efforts are two of our very successful fundraising projects. People love these pies! They are homemade and delicious. This March, we are making chicken pot pies. If you can support please order by March 14 by calling Patricia at 613-256-1082 or ordering online by going to almontecivitan.com/product/chicken-pot-pie/

Pies can be picked up from 1-6 pm at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall on March 19th. Cost is $20 per pie. Tender pastry, chicken and vegetables in a tasty sauce will make for an MMMM good meal! Pies are freezer or oven-ready.

Last year, from March through to December we ran a monthly community luncheon in honour of Mississippi Mills bicentennial. They were so well received. Many positive comments and luncheon-goer folks are happy to learn these lunches will start again March 7th at 11:30. Baker Bob’s is the place to get tickets or online at almontecivitan.com Go to “shop” and get your ticket. We hold the luncheons on the first Thursday of each month.

Several of the luncheons sold out last year. Don’t wait to get your ticket. This month’s chef promises the pineapple upside down cake drizzled with butterscotch sauce will be worth every calorie. It is a fun outing with yummy food. Hope to see many of you there.