For all, children and teens

Book Bundle. Access everything available on the shelves: books, DVDs, audiobooks, CDs, ukuleles, museum and provincial park passes by placing a hold in the library catalogue or by asking a librarian to create a bundle of materials. If you are homeschooling, ask for themed book bundles!

Disk Golf Frisbees. Borrow the disks, map and score sheets to play the course at Gemmill Park, located at 186 Bridge St, Almonte.

MAPsack. A backpack with a free pass to the Rideau Valley Conservation Area, maps, books and tools to help you explore nature.

For preschoolers

Storytime Craft Kits & Fun. These bags contain almost everything you need to make a craft as well as the added fun of a couple of finger plays or songs. Follow along with Monica as she performs the finger plays and reads a themed picture book online. Join the Storytime Craft Facebook group to receive updates on what is available and to follow the videos! Storytime Craft Kits and Fun

Ask for a Starter Kit Bag in case you need supplies like glue, scissors, tape and crayons.

READy to go backpacks. (up to 6 years old) Each backpack has a different theme and holds between 10-15 books as well as a game, toy or puzzle (or two) that fit with the theme of the bag.

For school-age kids

STEAM Craft in a Bag. Each bag contains materials, instructions and some surprises for an afternoon of crafts, science, technology, engineering or math games. They have a different theme each month. Join the STEAM Facebook group for pictures/videos and to share your creations STEAM Programs 2020-2021 Ask for a Starter Kit Bag in case you need supplies like glue, scissors, tape and crayons.

For ages 8 to 15

OZOBOT challenges on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30pm. Take home an Ozobot Kit for two weeks and connect online with our STEM instructor on two consecutive Tuesdays for a fun learning experience. February themes are: Introduction to Blocky Programming and Dance Competition. After you register you will be contacted by the library to pick up the Ozobot Kit and by the instructor with the link to the online workshop via Zoom.

Video Game Design with SCRATCH on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6pm. Connect online with our STEM instructor on two consecutive Thursdays for a fun learning experience making your own video games. Every workshop is different. Choose between learning how to create Clicker and Flappy Bird games or Chase and Trivia games.

LEGO EV3 Robotics on Saturdays from 10 to 11:30am or from 11:30 to 1pm. Take home a Lego Mindstorms EV3 Set for two weeks and connect online with our STEM instructor on two consecutive Saturdays for a fun learning experience. The February themes are: Line Follower and Gyroscope Robot. The first day participants will build the set and the second day they will program it.

Register for these programs here Registration for February STEM Online Programs

For tween and teens

STEAM Craft in a Bag for Teens. (ages 9 and up) Each bag contains most of the materials, instructions and some surprises for an afternoon of crafts, science, technology, engineering or math games. Each month’s bags have different themes. Join the STEAM Facebook group for pictures/videos and to share your creations STEAM Craft in a Bag for Teens Ask for a Starter Kit Bag in case you need supplies like glue, scissors, tape and crayons.

All materials can be picked up at either the Almonte or Pakenham branches during regular contactless pick-up service. To order, reserve items on the library catalogue here Search Catalogue or contact your librarian by email or phone.

Almonte almontelib@missmillslibrary.com 613 256 1037

Pakenham pakenhamlib@missmillslibrary.com 613 624 5306

More information at www.missmillslibrary.com/special-programs/