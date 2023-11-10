Children’s stories and music collection on CD; includes CD player! Great Xmas present

- 8 CD Set – The Story of Anne of Green Gables – Written by L.M. Montgomery
- 4 CD Set – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis.
- 7 CD Set – Ladybird Classics – Alice in Wonderland, Black Beauty, Heidi, Little Women – more
- 4 CD Set – The Ronald Dahl collection – read by author
- 3 CD Set – Charlottes Web by E. B. white
- 3 CD Set – Sarah, Plain and Tall, Skylark, and Caleb’s Story – read by Glenn Close
- 2 CD Set – James Herriot’s Treasury for Children – Read by Jim Dale
- 2 CD Set – Pete the Cat Stories – by Scholastic
- 1 CD – 4 stories of Frances the Badger
- 1 CD – Frog and Toad Audio Collection
- 1 CD – Paddington Bear Stories – Michael Bond
- 1 CD – Murmel Murmel Murmel by Robert Munsch
- 1 CD – The Best of Robert Munsch
- 1 CD – The Polar Express – read by Liam Neeson
28 Children’s Music CDs: Songs by BareNaked Ladies, Johnny Cash, Disney Sound Tracks, Raffi, Sesame Street, Sharon Lois and Bram and more.
$75 or best offer. Call 613.256.0277.