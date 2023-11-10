Friday, November 10, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
Classified AdsChildren’s stories and music collection on CD; includes CD player! Great Xmas present

Children’s stories and music collection on CD; includes CD player! Great Xmas present

  • 8 CD Set – The Story of Anne of Green Gables – Written by L.M. Montgomery
  • 4 CD Set – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis. 
  • 7 CD Set – Ladybird Classics – Alice in Wonderland, Black Beauty, Heidi, Little Women – more
  • 4 CD Set – The Ronald Dahl collection – read by author
  • 3 CD Set – Charlottes Web by E. B. white
  • 3 CD Set – Sarah, Plain and Tall, Skylark, and Caleb’s Story – read by Glenn Close
  • 2 CD Set – James Herriot’s Treasury for Children – Read by Jim Dale
  • 2 CD Set – Pete the Cat Stories – by Scholastic
  • 1 CD –   4 stories of Frances the Badger
  • 1 CD – Frog and Toad Audio Collection
  • 1 CD – Paddington Bear Stories – Michael Bond
  • 1 CD – Murmel Murmel Murmel by Robert Munsch
  • 1 CD – The Best of Robert Munsch
  • 1 CD – The Polar Express – read by Liam Neeson

28 Children’s Music CDs: Songs by BareNaked Ladies, Johnny Cash, Disney Sound Tracks, Raffi, Sesame Street, Sharon Lois and Bram and more.

$75 or best offer. Call 613.256.0277.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone