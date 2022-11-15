Chistmas tourtieres from Civitan

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
A Family Tradition – Tourtiere

A favourite along with your Christmas turkey dinner, or any time of the year. Tourtieres lovingly made by Almonte Civitans, with locally obtained ingredients thanks to Don’s Meat Market, all in support of community initiatives.

Please order yours by November 28th for pick-up at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall December 7th, from 1 to 6 in the afternoon. Order several as they store well frozen and are perfect for those cold winter nights when you are looking for a great but easy-to-do dinner. Price is $22.

To order: shop online at https://www.almontecivitan.com/product/tourtiere/

You can also e-mail sales@almontecivitan.com, or call Marsha Guthrie (613) 256-1102.

A special thank-you to everyone who purchased an apple pie or apple crisp earlier this fall. It was a great success and the funds generated went to a number of local projects and organizations.

