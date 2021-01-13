by Susan Hanna

This tasty dish combines spicy Chorizo and corn with cilantro-lime rice, topped with lime crema and a fresh tomato-avocado salsa. Cook’s note: I used finely chopped cooked and dried Chorizo instead of fresh Chorizo sausage and it worked well. Cook the dried Chorizo for the same amount of time as the fresh, to ensure it is crispy and heated through.

Serves 2.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used President’s Choice Chorizo, which is additive-free and No Name sour cream. Check the dried spices for colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

9 oz (250 g) Chorizo sausage, uncased

Olive or canola oil

2 tsp (10 ml) garlic, minced

¾ cup (180 ml) Basmati rice

2 tbsp (30 ml) cilantro, finely chopped

6 tbsp (90 ml) sour cream

Lime, zested and juiced

4 oz (113 g) grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

Avocado, pitted, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tbsp (15 ml) Mexican seasoning (see recipe below)

2 green onions, thinly sliced, keeping white and green parts separate

4 oz (113 g) corn kernels

Salt

Mexican seasoning

1 teaspoon (5 ml) chili powder (add more if you like)

1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic powder

1 teaspoon (5 ml) onion powder 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) dried oregano

2 teaspoons (10 ml) paprika

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) ground cumin

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) sea salt

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) black pepper

1 pinch ground cinnamon

1 pinch ground cloves

Mix together ingredients thoroughly in a bowl and store in a cool place in an airtight container.

Preparation:

Add 1 ¼ cups (315 ml) water to a medium pot. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Add rice to the pot of boiling water. Reduce the heat to low. Cook, still covered, until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, 12-14 minutes. While rice cooks, heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. When hot, add ½ tbsp (7.5 ml) oil, then chorizo. Cook, breaking up chorizo into smaller pieces, until golden-brown and cooked through, 6-7 minutes. Add corn to the pan with chorizo. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden-brown, 2-3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add Mexican seasoning, garlic and 2 tbsp (30 ml) water. Cook, stirring together, until fragrant, 1-2 minutes. When rice is done, fluff with a fork and stir in the white parts of the green onions, half the lime zest and half the cilantro. Season with salt. To make the lime crema, mix sour cream, half the lime juice and remaining lime zest in a small bowl. To make the pico de gallo, mix tomatoes, avocado, remaining green onions, remaining cilantro and remaining lime juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Divide rice between bowls and top with chorizo mixture and pico de gallo. Dollop over lime crema.

Adapted from HelloFresh