Are you a senior who would like to make a Christmas craft or know of one who would? Pick up a Craft in a Bag at your Mississippi Mills library branch!

Each bag comes with all the materials necessary to make the craft and information about the Mississippi Mills Public Library’s Senior Services.

Did you know the library has a Tech Tutor that can help with your computer, tablet, phone and social media needs? Or that library materials can be delivered to your home, and the library can provide audiobooks and alternative formats if you have print disabilities? Did you know that Pakenham Branch has a Memory Lab where you can convert your old photos and homemade movies into digital formats? You’ll find all this information and more in your Christmas Craft in a Bag!

Additionally, MMPL has partnered with MMTogether, operating through Carebridge, to distribute Christmas Craft in a Bag to seniors at home. If you know of anyone that would enjoy receiving a little gift and community services information at home, contact MMTogether (see below).

BE PART OF THE MISSISSIPPI MILLS TOGETHER COMMUNITY OF CARE

Staying at home and avoiding crowds is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness. We just aren’t used to it, and need to find new ways to connect, stay active and keep healthy.

If you or someone you know is feeling the effects of being confined at home and wants to keep connected over the winter, please join “The Mississippi Mills Together Community of Care” operating through CAREBRIDGE.

It is about small acts of kindness coming your way, like a card, a treat package, or a phone call. You could also receive activity packages designed to support your creativity and help you stay productive at home. In addition, you will receive about community programs and services, led by local organizations, designed to support us through COVID-19.

NOMINATE SOMEONE YOU KNOW OR REGISTER YOUR OWN NAME AND CONTACT INFORMATION CONFIDENTIALLY WITH CAREBRIDGE AT

mmtogether@carebridge.ca or call 343-571-2312

Tell a friend: joining can make a difference in helping us stay connected despite being at home.

BECAUSE CARE CONNECTS US