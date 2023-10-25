Christmas crafts from the Naismith Men’s Shed

Naismith Men’s Shed have been busy preparing for Christmas 2023

Don’t miss out on 2023’s Christmas items

The always popular Christmas Reindeer dressed for the season. A limited number (30) have been made and are ready for delivery. These little beauties are about 18” tall. Just $40 (2 for $70).

New this year are several different styles of Pine Trees which can be used year round to decorate your home. Made from either cedar or pine these unique decor items can be used year round to accent your home. There are several in stock and we have applied an Eco Stain in either naturally aged or perhaps a reddish brown or green. Priced at $25 (2 for $40).

New this year are some custom made larger fawns. Standing about 18” and nicely painted this is an excellent display item which you could add a touch of tinsel or your own Christmas accent. Limited quantity (6) available. They are priced at $60 (2 for $110).

EFT to <naismithshed@gmail.com> and we will arrange for delivery. Pick up available Tuesday mornings at 174 Wilson St. Appleton or call Bob Dickson 613 256-1625 or Email <bdickson@storm.ca>.