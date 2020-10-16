October’s Nature Talk will feature Dr. James Raffan and his presentation originally planned for our Spring Gathering.

PRESENTATION:

Inspired by Sir George Simpson’s overland circumnavigation of the northern hemisphere in the 1840s and latterly by Sir Michael Palin’s epic journeys from pole to pole and around the world at the equator, and concerned that the North too often lives in public consciousness as an unpeopled wilderness, in 2012, James Raffan headed north to 66.6ºN and turned right—travelling along the Arctic Circle through Greenland, Iceland, Scandinavia, Russia, Alaska and back to Canada. Along the way James met resilient people on the raw edge of climate and cultural change whose inspiring stories were distilled and amplified into a bestselling book and powerful presentation called, Circling the Midnight Sun: Culture and Change in the Invisible Arctic.

James Raffan is that marvelous amalgam: the soul of a poet, the stage-presence of a born raconteur, and the painstaking accuracy of a professional historian. When he makes a presentation his photos captivate you, taking you to another time and place. He interweaves imagery, music, and storytelling in a way that is engaging, entertaining, and in a wonderful way quite educational. He has the relaxed stage presence of an experienced entertainer and leaves the audience always wanting one-more-story.

As we are still not able to meet in person, this Nature Talk will be on Zoom. To participate all you need to do is to click on this link or use the Meeting ID and Password.

Meeting ID: 817 5300 5964

Passcode: 832795

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Time: :6:45 p.m. for socializing & familiarization with Zoom, 7:00 for program

Place: A computer, tablet or phone near you