Civitan 50-50 in support of Puppets Up

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

The Puppets Up event promises to be the most fabulous festival ever! Getting from here to there on the August 13th weekend means there will be some fundraising happening. The Almonte Civitan Club and Puppets Up are running a 50-50 draw.

We sold tickets well at the Hounds puppet show this past weekend. Thanks to all who bought a ticket to support the draw and this festival. So on we go!

For the next number of weeks please look for Civitan volunteers who will be selling tickets at the Almonte Farmers Market. We will be busy selling all 5,000 tickets. The lucky winner can win up to $12,000.

Look for tickets in several locations throughout this community. If you need a ticket or two or more you can email alicepuddington@gmail.com

Cost is $5.00 per ticket.

