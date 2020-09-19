Just in Time for Thanksgiving!!

Almonte Civitans are happy to get back to work – we don’t relish loafing around!

Our Apple Pie and Apple Crisp project held in October is one event we are working on that puts money back into our community. We have a great team of Civitan volunteers and friends who will again be making excellent pies and crisps following all the necessary Covid-19 health guidelines.

Please consider supporting this important fundraiser.

10” Apple Pies – $12

Apple Crisps in 8”x 8” containers for $10.

Order by September 28th. Pick up Wednesday, October 7th between 1 – 6 PM.

Order by calling Marsha Guthrie at 613-256-1102 OR asking any Civitan member OR emailing sales@almontecivitan.com OR online at www.almontecivtan.com.

For your convenience pies can be paid by E-transfer to treasurer@almontecivitan.com (“pies” in the comment area), by using your chip debit or credit card at pick up on Oct 7th, or at the sales store when ordering on our website.

Don’t be disappointed!